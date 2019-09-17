What are your primary goals in patient care?

Our goal is to provide exceptional, well-rounded dental care in a family-owned and family-friendly environment.

What is unique about Lee Dental Centers?

When Dr. Lee started Lee Dental Centers in 1982, he had a vision to provide exceptional, affordable care throughout San Antonio. His daughters, Dr. Tonya Christal and Dr. Danielle Powell are continuing in that legacy as the leaders of this multi-location, multi-specialty family practice. With a team of hygienists, general dentists, and specialty care in orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics they can help coordinate even the most complex treatment plans and bring your smile back to health.

Do you offer payment options for non-insured patients?

At Lee Dental Centers, we want your ideal smile to be an achievable reality! With a variety of payment options, we can find a path forward that honors your budget. We are also proud to offer our exclusive Dental Passport Discount Plan as an option for our uninsured individuals, families, and small business owners. This plan gives you access to up to 50% off your dental care with no annual maximums, waiting periods, or cosmetic exclusions. We love it because it puts the decision making back where it belongs, between the patient and the doctor.

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm