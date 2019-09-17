Cheryl E. Davis, DMD Family Dentistry

What are your primary goals in patient care?

Our mission – the Three C’s – based on Courteous, Comprehensive, and Caring are just the beginning of the efforts to broaden the scope of dentistry on the Eastside/Downtown, San Antonio, Texas. Located in The Ellis Alley Enclave, a forgotten site where slaves first lived when they settled in historic St. Paul Square, is the vision of Dr. Cheryl Elise Davis.

How do you approach preventative dentistry?

I stress the importance of exams and cleaning every 6 months and oral hygiene instruction.

How do you approach patients with dental anxiety?

The office is located in a small cottage which lends itself to having comfortable and peaceful environment; this helps alleviate dental anxiety. Also we provide patients with premedication — mild sedatives.

Are treatment plans discussed up front and cost estimates given?

Treatment plans are provided after the initial exam for each patient; therefore the cost estimate is discussed. We offer payment plans for the non-insured and have a $69.00 special.

How do you determine whether a patient needs traditional braces vs. invisible braces?

The age and extent of malocclusion in the dentition. Traditional braces are indicated for children and young adults, and Invisalign for adults.

Are you a member of any dental associations or professional societies?

American Dental Association (ADA), American Association of University Women (AAUW), Texas Business Women of San Antonio (TBWSA), Seattle Study Club.

Hours of operation: M-Th 8:30 am to 5 pm, Friday 8:30 am to 3 pm and Saturday by appointment only