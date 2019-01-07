REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Project Name: InGenesis Call for Art Designs

GRANT: (a) $3,000 Exterior Mural; (b) $3,000 Interior Art Design

Submission Deadline: 5:00 PM (CST) on February 15, 2019

InGenesis is seeking artists or artist-led teams to submit proposals for (a) exterior artwork design/project management and; (b) interior canvas artwork design/project management at our corporate headquarters in San Antonio.

(a) The publicly displayed art opportunity will be to integrate public artwork in the form of an exterior wall mural, to be located on the building’s rear façade; openly facing Wetmore Road near MacArthur View (see page 4 for photo and dimensions).

(b) The privately displayed art opportunity will be to integrate graphic artwork in the form of multi-sized canvas posters, to be located on various walls throughout the building (see page 6 for samples).

About the Project

The purpose of the project is to capture the spirit of InGenesis’ mission, vision, and values, as well as the Baldridge criteria for performance excellence. The organization is dedicated to placing people in positions that preserve life, improve lives, and inspire others. This does not happen without passionate people—skilled colleagues who are motivated to create innovative solutions and deliver superior service to our clients. Founded in 1998 by Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, InGenesis manages thousands of employees, including pioneering healthcare, science, higher education and pharma professionals. Our workforce solutions company includes almost half of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of clients. It is recognized as one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the United States, and InGenesis is the largest minority/women-owned healthcare workforce solutions company in North America. Dr. Edwards, InGenesis’ CEO, is a Baldrige Fellow, chair and head of the US Delegation for ISO/TC 304, and recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the 50 most powerful Latinas in business. The graphic artwork commissioned for the InGenesis facility will be highly visible to the employees and visitors inside the building and, therefore, should present a positive image to engage, inspire, educate and represent the values of who we are and what we do. Our mission, vision, and values and Baldridge excellence framework are defined as follows:

InGenesis Mission, Vision, and Values

Mission: Improve lives by connecting quality people with purposeful work

Vision: Be an inspirational leader in outcome-based talent solutions

Values:

• Imagination: Our ideas lead to endless possibilities

• Integrity: Make authentic commitments to doing the right thing

• Impactful: Improve lives and make a difference

Download PDF to Apply

Visit Website