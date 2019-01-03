3C Vision Specialists, PA

What services do you offer?:

LASIK, cataract surgery, corneal transplantation, contact lenses, medical eye exams.

How do you know if you are a candidate for cataract surgery?:

If you present the following symptoms: decreased vision, glare, halos that interfere with activities of daily living, examples include driving, reading, watching TV, reading street signs, interference with hobbies, etc.

Tell us about Dr. Trujillo’s training by the Father of Refractive Surgery?:

He started his training as an ophthalmologist in 1995 with Dr. Jose Barraquer, a pioneer of vision correction surgery (LASIK). Dr. Trujillo is a cornea-trained ophthalmologist, who can ensure you are the best candidate and perform an impeccable procedure and care.

How should people best monitor their eye health?:

An eye exam once a year is the best way to monitor your eyes and prevent serious visual problems. Patients with personal or family history of diabetes or glaucoma may require more frequent visits. Symptoms like decreased vision, flashes, floaters or eye pain warrant a prompt visit to your eye doctor.

HWhat we want patients to know about 3C Vision Specialists?:

We strive to offer the best care by offering the latest technology. The most important aspect is treating our patient as human beings with care, honesty and keeping their well-being above everything else.