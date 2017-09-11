Length of time at this job:

12 years in the same location

What is it that you like best about your job?

I love being a part of my friends’ and clients’ special occasions and celebrating milestones with them.

Why is your business special?

For over a decade we have been offering exceptional customer service and experiences such as private shopping events, personal delivery, and other concierge services. We pride ourselves in the excellence in selection and quality of our merchandise. Unlike most other stores, we hand-select each piece of jewelry that is brought into our store.

Education/Major:

Elementary education

When did you know that you were in the right place in your career?

When I couldn’t wait to jump out of bed each morning and get to my store. I knew this business venture had become my passion.

Would you encourage your children to go into the same field?

Absolutely, but only if THEY are interested.

Who were your mentors?

My grandparents and my parents were all entrepreneurs who taught me important skills to run a business.

What person do you most admire?

It’s two people: my parents. They both owned their own businesses and taught me entrepreneurship at an early age.

What are among your favorite social media apps?

Instagram and Facebook

What do you like most about San Antonio?

I love that San Antonio is a little more laid back than other more cosmopolitan cities in Texas. And it’s a great place to raise a family.

What is your favorite vacation?

A trip to the mountains in Colorado in the summertime.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life personally and professionally?

Personally — my parents. They are ALWAYS happy and they taught me the importance of happiness in my life. Professionally — my husband. He has always been the No. 1 cheerleader and supporter of my business. He encourages me to continue to reach for my dreams each and every day.

What is the best advice that you have ever received?

Always tell the truth.

What community groups or not-for- profit groups do you support?

Because it’s very important for me to give back to the community that supports my business, I donate to dozens upon dozens of non-profit groups each year.

What did you want to be growing up?

A teacher.

How do you find balance in your life – career, community and home life?

It’s a challenge every day, and I have not found the formula for the perfect life balance.

People would be surprised to know…

that I played the piano for eight years.