Fresh Fredericksburg Peach Cobbler

It’s that time of the season for summer peaches, and not just any peach, but FRESH Frederickburg’s Peaches! We eagerly await all year long for these world famous beauties and what better way to end any meal but with a serving of delicious warm peach cobbler topped off with some Blue Bell vanilla ice cream. So grab a spoon and dig in! Yum….
|Servings
|
|
|
8 fresh peaches - peeled, pitted and sliced into desired size wedges
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cup white sugar
1 1/2 cup milk
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
MIX TOPPING TOGETHER:
3 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine peaches, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Toss to coat evenly, and pour into a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.
Combine 1 and one-half cups each of flour, sugar and milk. Pour this over the peach mixture.
Sprinkle topping and then dot with butter. Bake until topping is golden, about 30 minutes.
Quick Tip: Place the peaches in boiling water for about 60 seconds, remove and plunge into cold water. The skins should slip right off.