shutterstock 1052142155

San Antonio has some of the best spanish food and top of the list is a good Paella. In fact, there is an annual Paella Challenge held every year where the area’s top chefs compete for the title of The Best Paella of San Antonio! But you don’t have to wait for a challenge or any certain time of the year to make your own culinary delight….this is an easy recipe that will most likely win some awards in your home!

 

Print Recipe
 Spanish Paella
Servings
Ingredients
Servings
Ingredients
Recipe Notes
  1. In a medium bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, paprika, oregano, and salt and pepper. Stir in chicken pieces to coat. Cover, and refrigerate.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet or paella pan over medium heat. Stir in garlic, red pepper flakes, and rice. Cook, stirring, to coat the rice with oil, about 3 minutes. Stir in saffron threads, bay leaf, parsley, chicken stock, and lemon zest. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 20 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate skillet over medium heat. Stir in marinated chicken and onion; cook 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and sausage; cook 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp; cook, turning the shrimp until both sides are pink.
  4. Spread rice mixture onto a serving tray. Top with meat and seafood mixture.
Share this Recipe
 