Spanish Paella

San Antonio has some of the best spanish food and top of the list is a good Paella. In fact, there is an annual Paella Challenge held every year where the area’s top chefs compete for the title of The Best Paella of San Antonio! But you don’t have to wait for a challenge or any certain time of the year to make your own culinary delight….this is an easy recipe that will most likely win some awards in your home!
|Servings
|
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. paprika
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- salt & pepper to taste
- 2 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 2 inch pieces
- 2 tbsp. olive oil - divided
- 3 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp. crushed Red Pepper Flakes
- 2 cups uncooked short grain white rice
- 1 pinch saffron threads
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 bunch Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 qt. chicken stock
- 2 lemons, zested
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Yellow Onion, chopped
- 1 Red Bell Pepper, coarsely chopped
- 1 lb. Chorizo sausage, casings removed and crumbled
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
|
Ingredients
|
Recipe Notes
- In a medium bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, paprika, oregano, and salt and pepper. Stir in chicken pieces to coat. Cover, and refrigerate.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet or paella pan over medium heat. Stir in garlic, red pepper flakes, and rice. Cook, stirring, to coat the rice with oil, about 3 minutes. Stir in saffron threads, bay leaf, parsley, chicken stock, and lemon zest. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate skillet over medium heat. Stir in marinated chicken and onion; cook 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and sausage; cook 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp; cook, turning the shrimp until both sides are pink.
- Spread rice mixture onto a serving tray. Top with meat and seafood mixture.
Share this Recipe