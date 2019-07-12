Summer Penne Pasta

A tasty way to get healthy vegetables in a meal. This pasta dish also does well when paired with an Alfredo sauce or for leftovers add a little balsamic vinegar to make a cold pasta salad. Try different combinations of vegetables or experiment with different pasta shapes to change things up. You can cook this once a week with all the different combinations and never have the same meal twice all summer!
Directions:
- In a large pot cook penne pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, leaving it slightly wet.
- While pasta is cooking, wash the bell peppers and cut them into 1/4 inch strips. In a large skillet over medium heat place 2 tablespoons of olive oil and saute the pepper until soft. Do not allow peppers to brown.
- To the skillet, add the sliced zucchini and yellow squash and saute for 2 minutes. Add chopped mushrooms and minced garlic and saute an additional 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the chopped tomatoes and rest of ingredients and remove from heat.
- Dish pasta portions onto warmed plated. Add sauce to top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano upon serving.
