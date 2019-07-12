A tasty way to get healthy vegetables in a meal. This pasta dish also does well when paired with an Alfredo sauce or for leftovers add a little balsamic vinegar to make a cold pasta salad. Try different combinations of vegetables or experiment with different pasta shapes to change things up. You can cook this once a week with all the different combinations and never have the same meal twice all summer!

 Summer Penne Pasta
Course Main Dish
Cuisine Italian, Mediterranean
Servings
Servings
Directions:

  1. In a large pot cook penne pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, leaving it slightly wet.
  2. While pasta is cooking, wash the bell peppers and cut them into 1/4 inch strips. In a large skillet over medium heat place 2 tablespoons of olive oil and saute the pepper until soft. Do not allow peppers to brown.
  3. To the skillet, add the sliced zucchini and yellow squash and saute for 2 minutes. Add chopped mushrooms and minced garlic and saute an additional 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the chopped tomatoes and rest of ingredients and remove from heat.
  4. Dish pasta portions onto warmed plated. Add sauce to top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano upon serving.
