With Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, you may be trying to think of something special to do for your own mother, grandmother, mother of your children, sister, aunt or anybody who is a mother-figure! To avoid the wait at busy restaurants, we suggest cooking a lovely Mother’s Day breakfast-in-bed (or breakfast at the table … this may be messy!) We found this yummy recipe on Pinterest from a blog called ‘Life Made Sweeter.’ Along with this scrumptious ‘Overnight Blueberry Cream Cheese French Toast Bake,’ (oh my!) top it off with coffee or freshly squeezed orange juice, pretty flowers from your local H-E-B Blooms, and a homemade card! Enjoy this recipe with the whole family … it is perfect for the kids to pitch in. Happy Mother’s Day!