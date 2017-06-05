Cool, refreshing and oh-so delicious! This Honeysuckle Sorbet is mouth-watering. It is Bill Smith of Chapel Hill, North Carolina’s own personal recipe. But us San Antonian’s need something cool and refreshing to get us through the hot summer, too! This recipe includes plenty of bug bites and time, but it is awesome for the kids and an easy recipe for them to help with! Who doesn’t love picking honeysuckle this time of year? Enjoy!



Print Recipe Honeysuckle Sorbet Servings Ingredients 4 cups honeysuckle blossoms pat down, do not mush

2 cups Sugar

2-3 drops lemon juice

ground cinnamon

Combine sugar with 1 1/3 cups of water and bring to a boil for 5 minutes, or until it begins to thicken. Chill in the refrigerator until completely cold. Combine the honeysuckle blossoms with 5 1/3 cups water and allow to steep overnight in the refrigerator. The next day, combine the honeysuckle solution with the simple syrup and the lemon juice. Add a scant pinch of ground cinnamon. Pour chilled mixture into an ice cream maker. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to churn. Recipe Notes Note: Stored tightly covered in the freezer, this sorbet will keep for about two weeks. Soften slightly before serving.