|Servings
|
Ingredients
|
Ingredients
|
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Unpack ribs and rinse under cold water and pat down with a paper towel to dry.
- Generously salt and pepper both sides of ribs and sprinkle garlic powder to taste over ribs on both sides.
- Place ribs in a large roasting pan and add 2 cups of water or apple cider vinegar to the pan.
- Cover the pan very tightly with aluminum foil - there would be no vents or places where steam can escape.
- Cook ribs low and slow in the oven for 2 to 3 hours. Check on them every half hour, add water until pan runs dry (the ribs are done when they start to pull away from the bone.)
- Remove ribs from the oven, and generously coat with barbecue sauce.
- Finish ribs by placing them on a medium-hot bbq grill for about 5 minutes (just long enough for the sauce to begin to caramelize and become sticky.
- Remove from heat and serve.
Share this Recipe