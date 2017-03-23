Print Recipe
 BBQ Ribs
Ingredients
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  2. Unpack ribs and rinse under cold water and pat down with a paper towel to dry.
  3. Generously salt and pepper both sides of ribs and sprinkle garlic powder to taste over ribs on both sides.
  4. Place ribs in a large roasting pan and add 2 cups of water or apple cider vinegar to the pan.
  5. Cover the pan very tightly with aluminum foil - there would be no vents or places where steam can escape.
  6. Cook ribs low and slow in the oven for 2 to 3 hours. Check on them every half hour, add water until pan runs dry (the ribs are done when they start to pull away from the bone.)
  7. Remove ribs from the oven, and generously coat with barbecue sauce.
  8. Finish ribs by placing them on a medium-hot bbq grill for about 5 minutes (just long enough for the sauce to begin to caramelize and become sticky.
  9. Remove from heat and serve.
