DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: Texas Financial Advisory

Brooklynn Chandler Willy, President & CEO

Texas Financial Advisory’s purpose is to help individuals take something complex and make it simple. We foster collaboration to deliver better outcomes and pursue a common goal – financial well-being. Our wealth advisors have dedicated focus to protect and enhance client’s wealth and are committed to being the client’s most valued partner.

At Texas Financial Advisory, we specialize in a holistic approach to wealth management and seek to optimize each and every aspect of the client’s financial strategy. We succeed by creating an experience that includes a specialized system to aid in making informed and educated decisions. Advisors work closely with clients to define their financial goals and outline suitable paths for achievement. We thrive when we are creating personal connections and building high-powered relationships.

Texas Financial Advisory boasts a team of seven professionals with fifty-plus years of combined experiences, providing an array of services, but with a narrowed focus. We are thoroughly invested in being a firm that clients can trust to deliver better investment solutions and strategies.

Join Brooklynn every Sunday at 10:00 A.M. on San Antonio’s #1 News Radio Station WOAI 1200 AM or at 1:00 P.M. on KTSA 550 AM. Each week, Brooklynn shares with the audience lessons she’s learned over 10 years of helping retirees and pre retirees prepare for financial well being.

20650 Stone Oak Pkwy #100 San Antonio, TX 768258

201-816-7933

texasfinancialadvisory.com

Investment advisory services are offered by Queen B Advisors, LLC dba Texas Financial Advisory. Insurance products are offered by Texas Financial Advisory.