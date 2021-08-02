SAW LOGO maroon

DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: Texas Financial Advisory

by | Aug 2, 2021 | 2021, Current Issue, Financial Planners, Jul/Aug 21, The Dossier | 0 comments

Texas Financial Advisory

 Brooklynn Chandler Willy, President & CEO

Texas Financial Advisory’s purpose is to help individuals take something complex and make it simple.  We foster collaboration to deliver better outcomes and pursue a common goal – financial well-being.  Our wealth advisors have dedicated focus to protect and enhance client’s wealth and are committed to being the client’s most valued partner.  

At Texas Financial Advisory, we specialize in a holistic approach to wealth management and seek to optimize each and every aspect of the client’s financial strategy.  We succeed by creating an experience that includes a specialized system to aid in making informed and educated decisions.  Advisors work closely with clients to define their financial goals and outline suitable paths for achievement.  We thrive when we are creating personal connections and building high-powered relationships. 

Texas Financial Advisory boasts a team of seven professionals with fifty-plus years of combined experiences, providing an array of services, but with a narrowed focus.  We are thoroughly invested in being a firm that clients can trust to deliver better investment solutions and strategies.  

Join Brooklynn every Sunday at 10:00 A.M. on San Antonio’s #1 News Radio Station WOAI 1200 AM or at 1:00 P.M. on KTSA 550 AM. Each week, Brooklynn shares with the audience lessons she’s learned over 10 years of helping retirees and pre retirees prepare for financial well being.

Texas Financial Advisory

20650 Stone Oak Pkwy #100 San Antonio, TX 768258

201-816-7933

texasfinancialadvisory.com

Investment advisory services are offered by Queen B Advisors, LLC dba Texas Financial Advisory. Insurance products are offered by Texas Financial Advisory.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MOMMY MATTERS: Summer Survival – Make Time for You

MOMMY MATTERS: Summer Survival – Make Time for You

Summer Survival Make Time for You, Because It's Your Summer, Too! By Tracy Ross-Garcia Photography by Mariana Galvan Oh yes, it's here! Summer Break, a much-needed pause in learning for our kids to decompress and have fun! Cue 90's summer theme music Summer, summer,...

You Don’t Want to Argue with Attorney Heather Tessmer

You Don’t Want to Argue with Attorney Heather Tessmer

You Don't Want to Argue with Attorney Heather Tessmer If Heather Tessmer wasn't practicing law, she would be just as busy with a fulfilling career as a caterer.  By Rudy Arispe Photography by David Teran Although it seems like an interesting choice for someone who has...

Business Woman Spotlight: Carrie Cooper, OnPoint Premier

Business Woman Spotlight: Carrie Cooper, OnPoint Premier

Carrie Cooper Chief Operations Manager OnPoint Premier What career path led you to where you are today? I was working as an office manager for several dental practices. I was working constantly. My husband, Jac, overheard his boss talking about needing an office...

DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: National Financial Alliance

DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: National Financial Alliance

National Financial Alliance Kristen Wagner, Financial Advisor & Partner What is your primary objective in working with clients?  I work with my clients to reach their idea or vision of financial success. That success is different for every client, and every...

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This