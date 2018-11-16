The 2018 San Antonio Woman Magazine Gift Guide has a bit of everything for all the special people in your life. From timeless keepsakes to gift-baskets stuffed with local treats and goodies, there is a perfect option for all your loved ones. 

1. Citrine Home

Hollyn accent chair in a plush chenille chic tiger print fabric.
4119 McCullough Avenue
citrinehome.com

2. Peñaloza & Sons

When festive is the look of the day, a mixture of diamonds with yellow and orange sapphires set in yellow gold is the perfect call.
2001 NW Military Hwy
penalozaandsons.com

3. Coronas of Texas

Bring on the festive spirit with superior quality wreath designs made to order.
coronasoftexas.com

4. Art Gallery Prudencia

"Opening Day" original watercolor by Soon Y. Warren.
2518 N. Main Ave.
prudenciagallery.com

5. Moretti's Fine Jewelry

XPANDABLE Collection - a revolutionary line of diamond and gemstone jewelry that expand and contract.
14230 San Pedro Ave.
morettis.com

6. Patricia's European Skin Care & Massage Therapies

Forever 39 Special Effect Ampoule provides a visible wow effect with just one treatment.
7959 Broadway
FB: /PStaketen

7. J. Adelman Antiques, Art & Estate Jewelry

Beautiful classic green tourmaline, diamond and yellow gold ring.
202 Alamo Plaza
adelmanantiques.com

8. Belles and Beaux

Bring home the holy season of Christmas with this beautifully carved nativity set that children will love.
6430 N. New Braunfels
bellesbeaux.com

9. Shetler Fine Jewelers

18K emerald shaped diamond earrings on french wire.
7373 Broadway, Suite 106
shetlerfinejewelers.com

10. Gramercy Gift Gallery

Come see the exclusive collection of handcrafted wood & clay pieces by Jean Jacques Pottery.
6547 San Pedro Ave.
gramercygiftgallery.com

11. Kathleen Sommers

This sophisticated leather tote from Able is iPad friendly and perfect for any occasion. $168
2417 North Main Ave.
ksommers.com

12. Angelita

Your very own Corral Boots, handcrafted to perfection, cushiony, and oh so great looking on your feet.
In Historic La Villita.
angelitaboutique.webs.com

13. Wiatrek's Meat Market

We can customize any thickness, steak size, and type. Also have jerky and dried sausage.
8517 Blanco Road
wiatreksmeatmarket.com

14. Seersucker Distillery

Seersucker Southern Style Gin is the perfect Holiday gift for making great cocktails!
8501 Cover Road
seersuckergin.com

15. Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard

Known for our olive oil and wonderful skin care products.
25195 Mathis Rd., Elmendorf
sandyoaks.com

16. Shopping with Siobhain

Custom axis deer & South African Cape buffalo rifle case.
205 St Hwy 27., Comfort
FB: /shoppingwithsiobhain77

17. Alamo Distilling Company

Catimore is a Premium Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, perfect for a relaxing latte served over ice with a dash of cream.
621 Chestnut St.
FB: /CatimoreCo

 