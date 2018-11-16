The 2018 San Antonio Woman Magazine Gift Guide has a bit of everything for all the special people in your life. From timeless keepsakes to gift-baskets stuffed with local treats and goodies, there is a perfect option for all your loved ones.
1. Citrine HomeHollyn accent chair in a plush chenille chic tiger print fabric.
4119 McCullough Avenue
citrinehome.com
2. Peñaloza & SonsWhen festive is the look of the day, a mixture of diamonds with yellow and orange sapphires set in yellow gold is the perfect call.
2001 NW Military Hwy
penalozaandsons.com
3. Coronas of TexasBring on the festive spirit with superior quality wreath designs made to order.
coronasoftexas.com
4. Art Gallery Prudencia"Opening Day" original watercolor by Soon Y. Warren.
2518 N. Main Ave.
prudenciagallery.com
5. Moretti's Fine JewelryXPANDABLE Collection - a revolutionary line of diamond and gemstone jewelry that expand and contract.
14230 San Pedro Ave.
morettis.com
6. Patricia's European Skin Care & Massage TherapiesForever 39 Special Effect Ampoule provides a visible wow effect with just one treatment.
7959 Broadway
FB: /PStaketen
7. J. Adelman Antiques, Art & Estate JewelryBeautiful classic green tourmaline, diamond and yellow gold ring.
202 Alamo Plaza
adelmanantiques.com
8. Belles and BeauxBring home the holy season of Christmas with this beautifully carved nativity set that children will love.
6430 N. New Braunfels
bellesbeaux.com
9. Shetler Fine Jewelers18K emerald shaped diamond earrings on french wire.
7373 Broadway, Suite 106
shetlerfinejewelers.com
10. Gramercy Gift GalleryCome see the exclusive collection of handcrafted wood & clay pieces by Jean Jacques Pottery.
6547 San Pedro Ave.
gramercygiftgallery.com
11. Kathleen SommersThis sophisticated leather tote from Able is iPad friendly and perfect for any occasion. $168
2417 North Main Ave.
ksommers.com
12. AngelitaYour very own Corral Boots, handcrafted to perfection, cushiony, and oh so great looking on your feet.
In Historic La Villita.
angelitaboutique.webs.com
13. Wiatrek's Meat MarketWe can customize any thickness, steak size, and type. Also have jerky and dried sausage.
8517 Blanco Road
wiatreksmeatmarket.com
14. Seersucker DistillerySeersucker Southern Style Gin is the perfect Holiday gift for making great cocktails!
8501 Cover Road
seersuckergin.com
15. Sandy Oaks Olive OrchardKnown for our olive oil and wonderful skin care products.
25195 Mathis Rd., Elmendorf
sandyoaks.com
16. Shopping with SiobhainCustom axis deer & South African Cape buffalo rifle case.
205 St Hwy 27., Comfort
FB: /shoppingwithsiobhain77
17. Alamo Distilling CompanyCatimore is a Premium Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, perfect for a relaxing latte served over ice with a dash of cream.
621 Chestnut St.
FB: /CatimoreCo