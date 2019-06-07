Summertime Drinks for a Crowd

Sun, heat, pool, and bar-b-ques…..and what ties all of these together ….a refreshing drink! And when you are entertaining a big crowd, whether it be adults or small kids, nothing is easier than having a pitcher of “serve yourself” to really make things easy. So kick off your shoes, relax and take a sip!

PINEAPPLE LEMONADE (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

(MAKES 6 CUPS)

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons lime juice

DIRECTIONS:

To make the simple syrup, combine sugar and 1 cup water in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved; let cool.

In a large pitcher, whisk together simple syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, and 5 cups water. Place in the refrigerator until chilled. Serve over ice.

ROSÉ SANGRIA (ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE)

(MAKES 8 SERVINGS)

INGREDIENTS

1 bottle rosé wine (750 ml.)

2 cups sliced strawberries

1/3 cup orange liqueur (I used Patron)

juice of 1/2 lemon

3 mint sprigs

2 cups sparkling water (flavored if desired)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pitcher or beverage dispenser, combine the rose wine, strawberries, liqueur, lemon juice, and mint. Refrigerate at least two hours. Stir in sparkling water just before serving. Garnish with lemon slices.



