Spatchcocked Grilled Chicken

I simply have to share my new discovery….spatchcocked chicken! While not really a new method, because it is also referred to as “butterfly”, I had never heard of it until I was lucky enough to be served this grilled chicken technique on Mother’s Day. The chicken meat was so moist, crispy, and delicious, that it quickly went on “my new recipe to try to make myself” list.

The reason it is referred to as spatchcocking is the method that involves removing the backbone of the bird; which you can google instructions on the how-to method or simply have the butcher do it for you….I definitely chose the latter to make it easier for me. Also when you are preparing the chicken for the grill, you will want to either put your weight pushing down on it to become flat; or use a heavy cast iron frying pan to pound or lay on top of the chicken so it will lie flat on the grill. And have your meat thermometer nearby. This is a sure-fire way to know that you have hit the perfect finished temperature, which is 165 degrees.

Flavoring this chicken is up to you, so feel free to use your favorite seasonings, sauces, or marinate; but remember when grilling, regardless of how you dress the spatchcocked chicken, the cooking time remains the same.

And while it is easy to get lost in the deliciousness of your grilled meat, be sure you add some grilled vegetables, potato salad or a tossed salad to complete your meal.

Can’t wait for you to try this!

Enjoy ~

