This pie has become a big hit at our office parties here at San Antonio Woman! Our office manager, Nancy, found this recipe on www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/2017/03/lemon-pie.html
|Servings
|
pie
Ingredients
Pie Filling
- 2 14 ounce cans Eagle Brand sweetned condensed milk about 2 3/4 cup
- 3 egg yolks
- 2/3 cup lemon juice
- 1 dash salt
|
Ingredients
Pie Filling
|
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- For the Crust: Spray a pie dish with non-stick spray. Combine crushed graham crackers, butter, and sugar. Press into pie plate. Bake for 8 minutes.
- For the Pie Filling: Using a mixer, mix the condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice and salt together. Beat on medium speed for 4-5 minutes. Pour into pie crust and bake for 10 minutes at 350. Little bubbles will start to surface. Cover the crust if it starts to brown too much towards the end.
- Chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.
- For the Whipped Cream: Mix the cream, sugar, and vanilla. Whip until fluffy, and add to cooled lemon pie.
Recipe Notes
Source: adapted from Magnolia's Lemon Pie.
Share this Recipe