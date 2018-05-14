This pie has become a big hit at our office parties here at San Antonio Woman! Our office manager, Nancy, found this recipe on www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/2017/03/lemon-pie.html

 Magnolia's Lemon Pie
Servings
pie
Ingredients
Crust
Pie Filling
Whipped Cream
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. For the Crust: Spray a pie dish with non-stick spray. Combine crushed graham crackers, butter, and sugar. Press into pie plate. Bake for 8 minutes.
  3. For the Pie Filling: Using a mixer, mix the condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice and salt together. Beat on medium speed for 4-5 minutes. Pour into pie crust and bake for 10 minutes at 350. Little bubbles will start to surface. Cover the crust if it starts to brown too much towards the end.
  4. Chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.
  5. For the Whipped Cream: Mix the cream, sugar, and vanilla. Whip until fluffy, and add to cooled lemon pie.
Recipe Notes

Source: adapted from Magnolia's Lemon Pie.

