Patriotic, Healthy Almond Print Cookies

These easy almond print cookies are made with healthy ingredients and filled with your own red and blue jelly. They go great with ice cream and are perfect for your Memorial Day cookout!
*Adapted by: Pamela Lutrell from Pinterest
Ingredients
- 3 tbs chia seeds
- 9 tbs water
- 1 banana mashed
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut or almond milk
- 2 scoops vanilla protein I used Juice Plus Vanilla Powder
- 2 tbs coconut flour
- 1/4 cup almond meal
- 2 tbs plantain flour or gluten free flour of choice
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 1 tsp Vanilla extract
- 1 cup frozen rasberries
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1 1/2 tbs chia seeds for each
- 1 tsp baking powder (gluten free) for each
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375F.
- Combine the chia seeds and warm water. Let sit 1-2 minutes (stir well).
- Add banana and mash into the chia seed mixture. Add applesauce and milk. Combine well.
- To the wet ingredients, add the protein powder, coconut flour, almond meal, and plantain flour and stir well.
- To this add the almond butter, vanilla extract and make sure to mix well until the almond butter is fully incorporated.
- Add baking powder and mix.
- Using a tablespoon, measure out the cookies onto a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper and sprayed with non-stick spray. Don't worry about creating the thumbprint until they come out of the oven.
- This recipe will make 18-20 cookies. You may want to double this if you have a crowd!
- Bake for 17 minutes at 375.
- While cookies are baking, make each fruit jelly made in separate pans.
- Fruit Jellies: Defrost each fruit in separate large glass jars. Once defrosted, add the chia seeds and blend well with an immersion blender. Alternatively add to a high-speed blender and blend till smooth.
- Once cookies come out of the oven, use the back of the tablespoon and create small thumbprints in the cookies while they are hot.
- Spoon in the chia jam and allow to cool completely. Alternate the colors on your serving pan for a patriotic blend of red and blue on white cookies.
