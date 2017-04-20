Pam's Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

White Sauce: Melt one stick of butter over medium heat in a saucepan. Add 1/2 cup of flour and whisk until well blended. It should be very thick. Add flour until it forms into a ball of dough, then add 4 cups of chicken broth and whisk until well blended and thick. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Add the pint of sour cream and whisk until smooth. Pour sauce over enchiladas.