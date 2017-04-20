Pam's Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Fiesta in San Antonio means cascarones, parades, colorful dinner parties and, most importantly, amazing food! Our Editor, Pamela Lutrell, wanted to share her own Fiesta recipe for Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas. It is a hit at dinner parties and family gatherings! Don’t wear your skinny jeans … this delicious dish will have you and your guests going back for seconds … or thirds! Viva Fiesta, San Antonio!
|Servings
|
people
Ingredients
- 1 chicken 3 1/2 to 4 lbs.
- 3/4 cup onion chopped
- 3/4 cup green pepper chopped
- 2 tbsp. salad oil
- 1/8 tsp. Garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 2 15.5 oz. cans stewed tomatoes
- 2 dozen corn tortillas
- 1/2 cup Flour
- 1/2 cup Butter
- 1 pt. sour cream
- 1 8 oz. bag Monterey Jack cheese shredded
- jalapenos sliced, to taste
- chicken broth
- Salt & pepper to taste
|
Ingredients
|
Instructions
- Filling: Boil chicken in salted water until done. Reserve the broth. Cool. Remove meat from bones. Set aside. In a skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add the small chicken pieces, tomatoes, and all the seasonings. Simmer until the liquid is almost gone (about 15 minutes). Season until it is spicy.
- Reheat the broth and use to soften the tortillas, one at a time. Be sure they are pliable. Spoon about one tablespoon of filling into each tortilla and roll up. Place fold side down in shallow buttered baking dish, putting about one dozen enchiladas in each of two pans.
- White Sauce: Melt one stick of butter over medium heat in a saucepan. Add 1/2 cup of flour and whisk until well blended. It should be very thick. Add flour until it forms into a ball of dough, then add 4 cups of chicken broth and whisk until well blended and thick. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Add the pint of sour cream and whisk until smooth. Pour sauce over enchiladas.
- Top with grated cheese and jalapeno slices. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until bubbly. Enjoy!
