NIOSA Anticuchos

We don’t know about you, but we are having FIESTA withdrawals! We especially miss the amazing street food served at NIOSA…so we dug up a recipe for the famous Anticuchos! You can absolutely make these at home for your Memorial Day backyard get-together. VIVA FIESTA all year long!
Ingredients
Anticucho Sauce
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 3 cups water
- 2-3 serrano peppers
- salt to taste
- whole black peppercorns to taste
- 1/2 - 1 tsp garlic salt OR 2-3 clothes of garlic
- pinch oregano
- pinch comino
Instructions
- Place vinegar, water, serrano peppers, salt and pepper to taste, garlic, oregano and comino in a blender and process well.
- Pour blended sauce over meat and marinate at least overnight, but preferably three days.
- String meat on wooden or metal skewers. (Wooden skewers should be soaked in water for at least 30 minutes beforehand.)
- Grill anticuchos over hot charcoal fire, basting with leftover marinade to which bacon drippings can be added. Turn frequently.
- Cook no longer than 8 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately and enjoy!
