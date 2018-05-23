We don’t know about you, but we are having FIESTA withdrawals! We especially miss the amazing street food served at NIOSA…so we dug up a recipe for the famous Anticuchos! You can absolutely make these at home for your Memorial Day backyard get-together. VIVA FIESTA all year long!

 NIOSA Anticuchos
Instructions
  1. Place vinegar, water, serrano peppers, salt and pepper to taste, garlic, oregano and comino in a blender and process well.
  2. Pour blended sauce over meat and marinate at least overnight, but preferably three days.
  3. String meat on wooden or metal skewers. (Wooden skewers should be soaked in water for at least 30 minutes beforehand.)
  4. Grill anticuchos over hot charcoal fire, basting with leftover marinade to which bacon drippings can be added. Turn frequently.
  5. Cook no longer than 8 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately and enjoy!
