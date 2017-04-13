Jalapeño & Avocado Egg Salad

Happy Easter! While dying Easter eggs is incredible fun, we think you should skip the kit and dye your eggs naturally! There are so many fun ways to naturally dye Easter eggs, like with red cabbage, coffee, red wine, beetroot, and even onion! And after the holiday is over, you’ll have more eggs than you’ll know what to do with. So, take those beautiful, leftover eggs and make a scrumptious (Fiesta-themed) egg salad! Viva Fiesta!

*This recipe was adapted from a recipe on www.sheknows.com/