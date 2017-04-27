Grilled Mexican Street Corn (Elotes)

One of the best things about Fiesta (in our opinion) is the street food at NIOSA! Puffy tacos, anticuchos, tamales, and elotes are some of our personal favorites. Grilled Mexican street corn is super easy to make and such a hit with guests at parties! What is your favorite street food from Fiesta that you like to make yourself? If you have a recipe you would like to see featured, send it to raleigh@sawoman.com … Viva Fiesta!
|Servings
|
people
Ingredients
- 8 ears of sweet corn husks removed
- 1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup cilantro minced
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1/4 tsp. ground chipotle pepper to taste
- 2 tsp. lime zest from one lime
- 2 tbsp. lime juice from one lime
- 1/2 cup cotija cheese crumbled
- lime wedges
|
Ingredients
|
Instructions
- Heat a gas or charcoal grill to 400F. Clean the grates once it has heated.
- In a bowl, whisk together the crema, mayonnaise, cilantro, garlic, chipotle pepper, lime zest and lime juice. Taste and season the mixture with salt if needed. Set aside.
- Place the husked corn directly onto grill grates. Grill the corn for about 3 minutes until kernels begin to turn golden brown and look charred. Turn over and repeat. When all sides are browned, remove from the grill onto a plate.
- Using a brush or a spoon, coat each ear of corn with the crema mixture. Sprinkle with crumbled cojita cheese. Sprinkle with additional chipotle pepper, if desired. Serve immediately with extra lime wedges.
Share this Recipe