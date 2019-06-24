Fresh Fredericksburg Peach Cobbler

8 fresh peaches - peeled, pitted and sliced into desired size wedges

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup white sugar

1 1/2 cup milk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

MIX TOPPING TOGETHER:

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine peaches, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Toss to coat evenly, and pour into a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Combine 1 and one-half cups each of flour, sugar and milk. Pour this over the peach mixture.

Sprinkle topping and then dot with butter. Bake until topping is golden, about 30 minutes.

Quick Tip: Place the peaches in boiling water for about 60 seconds, remove and plunge into cold water. The skins should slip right off.