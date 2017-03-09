Print Recipe
 Fondant Au Chocolat
Jose Campos’ favorite treat offered at the CommonWealth Coffeehouse & bakery. “It’s one of our most popular pastries,” he said.
Cook Time 20 minutes
Servings
people
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. Melt the butter and chocolate together under a light flame. 
  2. Separate yolks from egg whites. Place the egg whites in the fridge to cool. 
  3. Mix the yolks into the butter-chocolate mixture. Add the sugar and flour.  Add egg whites.
  4. Grease and lightly flour eight small molds (cupcake pans will do).  Fill molds with mixture.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
  6.  Let it cool before removing molds. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar and place a raspberry on top of each fondant.
