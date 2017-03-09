Fondant Au Chocolat

|Cook Time
|20 minutes
|Servings
|
people
Ingredients
|
Ingredients
|
Instructions
- Melt the butter and chocolate together under a light flame.
- Separate yolks from egg whites. Place the egg whites in the fridge to cool.
- Mix the yolks into the butter-chocolate mixture. Add the sugar and flour. Add egg whites.
- Grease and lightly flour eight small molds (cupcake pans will do). Fill molds with mixture.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
- Let it cool before removing molds. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar and place a raspberry on top of each fondant.
