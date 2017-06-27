This fabulous Dark Chocolate Cherry Clafouti is from one of our very own writers, Iris Gonzalez! If you don’t like chocolate or cherries, this basic French dessert recipe can be used with a mix of fresh and dried figs, sliced flesh strawberries or fresh raspberries. Yum!

Print Recipe
 Dark Chocolate Cherry Clafouti
Servings
Ingredients
Servings
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 350 F. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish. I use a glass pie plate with good results. Arrange the chocolate and cherries (or other fruit) in the prepared dish. Omit the chocolate, if desired.
  2. Blend remaining ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture over fruit, then dust batter on top with cinnamon to taste. Place the dish on a baking sheet. Bake until browned, 45-55 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool for about 15 minutes, then dust with confectioners' sugar or more cinnamon if desired and serve warm. Serves 6-8.
  3. Should there be leftovers, a slice warmed slightly in the microwave and enjoyed with coffee or tea makes for a delightful breakfast treat.
Share this Recipe