Your local Gourmet Country Store, Koch Ranches, has a fun recipe for Creamy Avocado Pesto Pasta! Located at 2114 Mannix Dr., Koch Ranches has everything you need to make this delicious meal at home! Yummm.
*This recipe was adapted from a Recipe By: Epicurious
Ingredients
- 1 avocado ripe, peeled, pitted, & diced
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/3 cup Koch Ranches Pecans
- 3 cloves garlic chopped or Koch Ranches Organic Garlic Poweder
- 1 lemon
- 2 tbls Koch Ranches Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 lb Koch Ranches Gourmet Texas Pasta
Instructions
- Combine avocado, basil, pecans, and garlic in a food processor or blender. With machine running, slowly stream in the lemon juice, avocado oil, and water as needed to achieve a smooth pesto. Puree until completely blended and creamy.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Use immediately over al dente Gourmet Texas Pasta. Enjoy!
Recipe Notes
Shop for Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil, KR Pecans, KR Organic Seasonings and Gourmet Texas Pasta at Koch Ranches Gourmet Country Store! "Simply Fresh Texas Foods!"
