Celebrate these hot summer days with the complementary flavors blueberry and a cheesecake-flavored frozen custard!

 Blueberry Swirl Frozen Custard (Lightened-Up)
Servings
Ingredients
Servings
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. To make the blueberry compote, combine blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a gentle simmer. Stirring occasionally, simmer for 7-8 minutes, or until blueberries have burst and mixture has thickened. Turn off heat, spoon into a small container, and set in the fridge to chill.
  2. For the custard, combine the heavy cream, milk, vanilla, salt and ½ cup sugar in a wide, heavy bottomed sauce pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until small bubbles form along the edge of the pan and the mixture just starts to steam. Turn off heat.
  3. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Whisking constantly, add a splash of the hot cream mixture to the yolks. Continue adding cream, one ladle-full at a time to the yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Once egg mixture is warm, add egg-yolk mixture to the saucepan, whisking to combine.
  4. Stirring constantly, cook custard over medium heat. When mixture just starts to steam, turn heat to low, and continue stirring. Cook until custard thickens enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 7 minutes (be very careful not to over-cook).
  5. Whisk in Greek yogurt, until completely smooth. Set mixture into an ice bath for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Cover custard with plastic-wrap and set in the fridge to chill overnight.
  6. Process ice cream according to your ice cream maker's instructions until milk-shake consistency. Spoon in the chilled blueberry compote, stirring minimally. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-proof container, cover, and freeze for at least 2 hours before serving.
  7. Ice cream will keep in the freezer for 7 days.
