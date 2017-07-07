Blueberry Swirl Frozen Custard (Lightened-Up)

Celebrate these hot summer days with the complementary flavors blueberry and a cheesecake-flavored frozen custard! Check out this wonderful recipe from JTA Wellness … for more fun recipes, visit the their website! –> http://www.jtawellness.com/
Ingredients
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1/4 cup Sugar
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 1/2 cups Heavy whipping cream
- 2 tabelspoons Milk
- 2 teaspoons Vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup Sugar
- 2 tablespoons Sugar
- 8 egg yolks
- 1 1/2 cups low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Ingredients
Instructions
- To make the blueberry compote, combine blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a gentle simmer. Stirring occasionally, simmer for 7-8 minutes, or until blueberries have burst and mixture has thickened. Turn off heat, spoon into a small container, and set in the fridge to chill.
- For the custard, combine the heavy cream, milk, vanilla, salt and ½ cup sugar in a wide, heavy bottomed sauce pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until small bubbles form along the edge of the pan and the mixture just starts to steam. Turn off heat.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Whisking constantly, add a splash of the hot cream mixture to the yolks. Continue adding cream, one ladle-full at a time to the yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Once egg mixture is warm, add egg-yolk mixture to the saucepan, whisking to combine.
- Stirring constantly, cook custard over medium heat. When mixture just starts to steam, turn heat to low, and continue stirring. Cook until custard thickens enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 7 minutes (be very careful not to over-cook).
- Whisk in Greek yogurt, until completely smooth. Set mixture into an ice bath for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Cover custard with plastic-wrap and set in the fridge to chill overnight.
- Process ice cream according to your ice cream maker's instructions until milk-shake consistency. Spoon in the chilled blueberry compote, stirring minimally. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-proof container, cover, and freeze for at least 2 hours before serving.
- Ice cream will keep in the freezer for 7 days.
