Bird Bakery Decadent Bourbon Balls

It’s the most wonderful-and booziest time of the year! And Bird Bakery’s decedent rum balls are the perfect and (most simple) way to get in the spirit! Make these nostalgic holiday delights for your holiday soiree’ or package them pretty as a gift for the hostess with the mostest. You’ll be the toast of the town!
|Servings
|
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups Texas pecans
- 1 ounce vanilla wafer cookies
- 3/4 cup unsweetened Dutch-processed cocoa divided
- 3/4 cup dried cherries
- 1 1/2 cups confectioners' suger divided
- 1 tablespoon edible gold dusting powder
- 1/3 cup corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon high quality vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup hight quality bourbon
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
|
Ingredients
|
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Toast pecans on cookie sheet for 5 minutes, rotating regularly. Bake until golden brown and let cool.
- In a food processor, pulse wafers into crumbs and then add cherries, pulse lightly, and then add toasted pecans. Pulse mixture three times more.
- In a large bowl, mix together the crumb-pecan mixture. Add 1 cup of cocoa, and 1 cup of the confectioners' sugar. Incorporate completely and add the corn syrup. Stir in bourbon and orange juice, mix thoroughly. Sift remaining 1/2 cup cocoa and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar onto a large plate or flat surface. Form the crumb mixture into 3/4-inch balls and roll them through the cocoa-sugar mixture, coating completely. Sprinkle with gold dusting powder if desired.
Recipe Notes
- For stronger bourbon taste, eliminate or reduce orange juice.
Share this Recipe