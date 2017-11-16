Bird Bakery Decadent Bourbon Balls

In a large bowl, mix together the crumb-pecan mixture. Add 1 cup of cocoa, and 1 cup of the confectioners' sugar. Incorporate completely and add the corn syrup. Stir in bourbon and orange juice, mix thoroughly. Sift remaining 1/2 cup cocoa and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar onto a large plate or flat surface. Form the crumb mixture into 3/4-inch balls and roll them through the cocoa-sugar mixture, coating completely. Sprinkle with gold dusting powder if desired.