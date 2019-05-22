Becky Davenport, Ph.D., LMFT-S

What is your area of specialization as a mental

health professional?

I am a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist-Supervisor with 20 years of experience working with couples, children, families, and individuals. I have 3 interconnected areas of specialization: couple’s therapy, discernment counseling, and collaborative divorce. My passion and commitment to working as a neutral facilitator in collaborative divorce processes came out of my years of working with couples and children who had been negatively impacted by contentious, adversarial divorces. Collaborative divorce provides couples with a private, dignified structure to not only make decisions for themselves about the issues necessary to finalize a divorce, but also to move into post-divorce life as effective co-parents for their children.

What is the first step for someone who wants to initiate therapy with a spouse or family member?

Recognize that you are seeking help for a relationship, not an individual, and that you are a part of it, even if you don’t believe the problem is your “fault”. A heartfelt invitation to work together to make changes and improve a relationship is much more likely to result in both parties showing up vulnerable and open to growing and learning together.

What is the biggest problem you see now days in the area of mental health?

Our desire to shut off negative emotional experiences or discomfort before we are able to learn what they are telling us about ourselves and our relationships creates much unnecessary suffering.