What do you like best about your job?

I enjoy talking with the people about the artists and their art, sharing the enthusiasm and excitement for the beauty of the art. Meeting incredibly talented artists is fun; they are some of the nicest people you will ever meet. I am so very fortunate to be able to do this.

What career path led you to where you are today?

I have always had a passion and appreciation for the arts and have a degree in Art History. I also have a degree in Library Science and worked as a librarian in Fort Worth; the Gallery has a wonderful collection of art books.

When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I actually thought about having a bookstore but became a librarian in Fort Worth which I loved.

What is the best advice you ever received?

The best advice was not words someone said to me, but the exemplary lives of my family. The character I observed of my father and mother, their morals, kindness and love were an incredible example to me. I also have an amazing sister who shows me kindness and love every day. She has been a huge asset to me and the Gallery.

What community or non-profit groups do you support?

I support the San Antonio Symphony, the Classical Music Institute, SA Library, SAMA and the McNay, and the SPCA.

What do you do to relax outside of work?

I enjoy going for walks with our dog, Jax, who also sometimes joins me at the Gallery. I enjoy working in my garden and going to art museums and galleries.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I met my husband in a bar.

What is your favorite event in San Antonio in the summer? Why?

I enjoy going to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens and visiting the missions.

What is your favorite local San Antonio restaurant? Why?

I have two favorites, Paloma Blanca and the Palm. They have great food and great people!

What is the most inspirational book you have read this year?

“Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger is a beautiful story.

What do you think makes being a “San Antonio Woman” so special?

We live in a beautiful city rich with a diverse culture and history. The missions are a “World Heritage Site”, I think that says it all.