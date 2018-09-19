Pet Medical Center of San Antonio

SERVICES:

In addition to quality medical care, we offer standard and luxury boarding, and professional grooming services. We also provide nutrition and obesity counseling, as well as professional dental care.

SPECIAL SPAY/NEUTER OR VACCINE DAYS:

We do not have special spay/neuter or vaccines days, but we do offer discounted teeth cleanings December through February.

SPECIAL SERVICES:

We offer a laser surgery option which minimizes pain and inflammation during and after surgical procedures. We also provide cold laser therapy for arthritis and many other conditions.

WHAT SETS US APART:

We pride ourselves on being able to provide personal veterinary care. Having only one veterinarian on staff, your pet’s care will be consistent from one visit to the next. Our staff is very friendly and caring. We love and care for your pets, just as we do our own. Since we are a smaller practice, we enjoy being able to schedule longer appointment times, which allows us to work in an unhurried environment. We will get to know your pet better, enabling us to fully explain their diagnosis and help you understand our treatment recommendations. *Closed the last Saturday of every month