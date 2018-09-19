El Dorado Animal Hospital

SERVICES:

We offer exceptional veterinary medical, diagnostic, and surgical care for all size dogs and cats. We also offer boarding and periodic adoptions. We have limited grooming — we are the ones to call when the pet store or groomer is unable to handle your furry friend!

VETERINARIANS IN PRACTICE:

We have one doctor/owner. We are a small staffed animal hospital but combined, have over 80 years of veterinary medicine experience.

SPECIAL SPAY/NEUTER OR VACCINE DAYS:

In appreciation of all of our wonderful clients, two months of the year we celebrate with vaccination discounts, giveaways and prize drawings.

AFFILIATIONS AND/OR ORGANIZATIONS:

Dr. McIntosh was on the staff of the Military Working Dog Hospital at Lackland Air Force Base before establishing his own private practice. He was a founding member and first president of the Delta Society of San Antonio, a group that visits health care facilities with their pets.

WHAT SETS US APART:

We are a proud small business! The veterinary field is trending toward the corporate model, and we still hold the honor of remaining an independent entity.