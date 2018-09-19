Broadway Oaks Animal Hospital

We offer a variety of services including wellness and medical exams, dental, surgical procedures and therapeutic laser. We have ability to perform in-house laboratory services and radiology as well as cremation, boarding and grooming services. The staff prides themselves in client education to help our clients care for their pets in the best possible way. Dr. Pat Richardson is a Texas A&M graduate and has been practicing veterinary medicine for 38 years. We have been a trusted source in the San Antonio area for over 50 plus years and will continue to provide the best possible care for the species we treat. We are not open for after hours emergency care but will refer to emergency pet centers. We always enjoy caring for all the dogs and cats that come in to our practice. Our specialty is in exotic species such as tortoises, primates, avian, and reptilian. We care for many other pets including rabbits, ferrets, hedge hogs, guinea pigs, hamsters, and rats. We feel that our unique services sets us apart from all others because of our knowledge and expertise in these areas.