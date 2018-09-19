VitalPet Huebner Oaks Veterinary Hospital

SERVICES:

We are a full-service Veterinary Hospital and a one stop shop for your fur baby. We have everything you need: Doggie Day Camp, luxury boarding suites, a full-service grooming salon, and high quality medical care, all in one location. Our Doggie Day Camp offers daily activities, such as Flag Football Thursdays and pool days. Our Day Camp calendar of events changes every month to keep your fur babies happy, entertained and socialized. In addition to your typical veterinary medicine and general surgery, our hospital also offers specialty care, such as acupuncture. We have in-house advanced diagnostics and full service radiology, including dental xrays and ultrasound capabilities.

PROMOTIONS/DISCOUNTS:

We have promotions every month that vary from discounts on microchips to dental cleanings. In September/October, we offer 15 percent off dental cleanings that include a complimentary dental evaluation. We also offer 50 percent off office visits for preventative care on our Wellness Wednesdays. All active service members receive a 10 percent military discount.

WHAT SETS US APART:

Our practice has successfully achieved accreditation by the American Animal Hospital Association since 2012 and has been evaluated on more than 900 standards to ensure that our patients and clients receive the highest level of care. Only 15 percent of the hospitals in the US and Canada are AAHA accredited. We are also corporate based, which provides us structure and stability, yet we still have that “home town, small-clinic feel” that makes every client feel special.