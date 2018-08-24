A wise man once said that when you have bacon and eggs for breakfast, the chicken makes a contribution, but the pig makes a commitment. True as that fact may be, breakfast, it seems, has recently been overshadowed by the ever-trendy, typically mimosa-fueled dining tradition known as brunch.

While we at SA Woman are all for the creative mid-morning dishes brunch loyalists are accustomed to, sometimes it’s nice to revisit the traditional breakfasts from days of old. For this month’s Staff Picks Friday, we’ve polled the office to find out where everyone likes to head on a weekend morning for a good, old-fashioned breakfast. After all, it is the most important meal of the day.

Tuesday (Web Developer) – The Guenther House in the historic Pioneer Mill is my fav breakfast spot for my favorite southern breakfast: biscuits with sausage gravy. Mmmm! Get the 1851 Platter if you want eggs and bacon too.

Tamara (Graphic Design) – Magnolia Pancake Haus is my go-to breakfast spot. It is totally worth the wait! I love the Pecan Pancakes.

Patricia (Marketing) – Casa Garcia’s in New Braunfels! I get the bacon migas scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, bacon, cheese and ranchero sauce.

Nancy (Administration) – Who doesn’t love the iconic Magnolia Pancake Haus? My favorite dishes are the Smoked Turkey Hash and/or Calico Hash… AND the Apfel Pfannekuchen (special German spiced apple pancake).

Raleigh (Online Media) – The Original Blanco Café is one of the first places I visited when I moved to San Antonio and it is still my favorite spot for breakfast. I love the Pork Chop Breakfast: bone-in pork chops served with eggs, beans, potatoes and tortillas. They also serve their breakfast ALL day long!

Cindy (Marketing) – You can never go wrong with Jim’s Restaurants, a Texas classic! I can’t get enough of their Chili & Eggs plate…doesn’t get more Tex-Mex breakfast than that.

MJ (Graphic Design) – We just can’t get enough of The Original Blanco Café! I love the Chorizo-Quiles Plate: tostadas and chorizo with white cheese, sliced tomato, avocado with beans, papas and tortillas. I like it because it’s amazing and fast. Pro tip: it’s great for a hangover.

Haylee (Associate Editor) – Although I’m definitely biased toward my fiancé’s homemade eggs-in-toast, if I’m feeling boujee I’ll head to Snooze. Y’all, there’s nothing like a heaping plate of fried eggs, crispy bacon, well-seasoned hash browns and warm toast ala the Snooze Classic. Throw in a Morning Mojo Mojito, and that’s a good weekend beginning to me.

Susan (Editor) – I have a serious sweet tooth (no secret at the office). So, one of my favorite places is Duck Donuts! They offer made-to-order donuts, as well as a ton of creative featured flavors. One of my favorites is the donut with orange icing and vanilla drizzle! It’s like dessert for breakfast, which is a beautiful thing.

Happy weekend and happy breakfast endeavors, San Antonio!

