The PM Group

EXPERTISE:

We are a full-service advertising agency with 30 years of experience in traditional advertising – broadcast, digital, print and outdoor – as well as brand promotions and custom videos for B2B and B2C messaging. Getting measurable results matters most. We work with clients to create comprehensive marketing plans that meet their goals and generate sales growth and profitability.

UNIQUE TOOLS:

Our agency understands the economic insight of today’s consumer and how to activate sales. From furniture to eye- wear to consumer-packaged goods to health club memberships, we’ve represented clients in a diverse field of industries that require quick, thoughtful activations to motivate consumers.

WHAT MAKES A SUCCESSFUL CLIENT:

In order to create a memorable brand today, a successful client isn’t afraid to take a chance. We’re always thinking how we can push the envelope together and stand out from the competition in a unique and memorable way while being relevant to the consumer.

WHAT SETS YOU APART?

We don’t develop ads, we develop business. We have the largest media buying department of any South Texas advertising agency. We are adept at culling out those special differences that set businesses apart from the competition. This better allows us to drive business results for our clients while they get more bang for their advertising budgets.