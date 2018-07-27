Where We Like to Unwind in the Alamo City

Despite the hundred-degree heat we’ve been having here in San Antonio, there’s no better way to wind down after a long week than on a nice patio with cold drinks, good food, and a friendly atmosphere.

For this week’s Staff Pick Friday, we’ve polled the office to find out where everyone likes to hang out and wind down. Feel free to let us know in the comments your favorite place to enjoy the weekend with friends and family!

Tuesday (Web Developer) – I think one great place to spend a Friday or Saturday with family and friends is The Cove. The Cove is a relaxed, family friendly restaurant that offers fresh, locally sourced American food (burgers, tacos, salads), an indoor bar, a huge outside patio with dog park, a playground for the kids, a stage for music and an outside bar featuring all Texas beers on tap.

Tamara (Graphic Design) – Right now, I’m liking Little Woodrow’s in Stone Oak. They have outdoor seating under a canopy of oak trees, fire pits, cornhole, Jenga, pool tables, Beer Pong, good music and TURTLE RACING!

Patricia (Marketing) – 1908 House of Wine and Ale. They have great small bites and cheese plates to share. There is a wonderful wine and beer selection – I like the Lunatic wine on tap. It’s a casual style, with a great patio to sit on year-round, even if it’s 98 degrees at 8:00 pm. They even provide bug spray if the mosquitoes are out and about! Inside, they have a great bar, and plenty of sofas. The best part is that dogs are welcome, too!

Nancy (Administration)– I like to escape and go to Costa Pacifica on 1604. The tequila is high quality and so delicious, and the ceviche is so good! Another place I like to visit is The Cookhouse. I love the BBQ chicken and house-made boudin balls! Plus, you can’t leave without the homemade beignets.

Mike (Publisher) – El Jarro de Arturo has the best margaritas in town. It’s more of an upscale place, but if we’re looking for somewhere nice to spend a Friday night, we love going to El Jarro.

Raleigh (Online Media) – The Hoppy Monk is a fun spot to go if you like craft beer and good food! Try the Gochu I.P.A. Wings (savory, sweet and spicy fermented gochujang sauce). Their website says that they are a “Public House – A village gathering place where any and all discuss daily life.” This is my favorite spot to go with friends on a Friday or Saturday night and hang.



Haylee (Copy Editor) – Being new to San Antonio, I am still enamored with the River Walk. It just feels like a little vacation right here in the middle of my home. Rita’s on the River is one of my favorite spots to sit and sip on a nice, cold margarita (the Peachy Marg is my favorite, and it comes with candy peach rings on the rim!). They make the guacamole right at your table, which is great because fresh guac is the best guac. Also, if you want the most delicious carne guisada tacos of your life, go eat at Rita’s.

Susan (Editor) – La Hacienda is my favorite place right now. I love sitting outside on the deck with family or friends. They have live music and misters to keep you cool on a hot summer day. I’m not much of a drinker, but do like to sip on a Piña Colada once in awhile.

Happy weekend, San Antonio!

XOXO, SA Woman