EXPERTISE:

We specialize in planning, marketing, branding, and digital services (website development, SEO, and digital marketing). With a combined 60+ years experience in marketing and advertising, we recognized early-on that digital marketing was the wave to ride, but we also maintain a balance with the traditional services that still produce results for our clients. As “Your Marketing Department,” we take on the marketing tasks to help our clients grow their businesses.

UNIQUE TOOLS:

At Penguin Suits we are big on analytics, providing options and working transparently with our clients. We want them to understand what we are doing for them and we have found it to be a key for customer retention. We also like to stay on the cutting-edge and specialize in big business marketing solutions scaled for the small business. That is why we are launching our new initiative – Red Penguin Studios, which will give us the ability to provide original engaging video content for our clients.

WHAT MAKES A SUCCESSFUL CLIENT?

One that knows they want to grow and knows they need help. They are lead by someone with vision and their team works hard to provide great customer service and a great product. Someone that will appreciate what we do, because they take care and great pride in what they do.