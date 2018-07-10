Apparently, July 10 is National Piña Colada Day! We don’t know about you, but at SA Woman, that makes this Tuesday a thousand times better – aside from the fact that the Piña Colada song has been stuck in our heads all day.

Whether you’re into health food, yoga, or getting caught in the rain (sorry, couldn’t resist), you’re going to want to sip on these recipes we found to celebrate what should really be a more widely-know holiday. Try one – or all four! – and feel free to plan your next escape.

The Traditional

Created by Ramón “Monchito” Marrero in 1954 at the Caribe Hilton in Puerto Rico, this is the traditional recipe for the island cocktail. It’s sweet, fruity and creamy, and the perfect way to cool down on this hot, Texas Tuesday.

Ingredients

2 oz rum

1 oz coconut cream

1 oz heavy cream

6 oz fresh pineapple juice

½ cup crushed ice

Directions

Add rum, cream of coconut, heavy cream and pineapple juice in a blender. Add ice and mix for 15 seconds. Serve in 12 oz glass, and garnish with a slice of pineapple and a cherry.

A Lighter Take

Crafted by rum expert Martin Cate, owner of Smuggler’s Cove in San Fransisco, this twist on the Piña Colada is for those of us who want our drink a little less sweet, and a little more skinny.

Ingredients

¼ oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

4 oz coconut water

2 oz white rum

Directions

Combine all ingredients, shake with ice, and strain into a Collins glass. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.

For the Wino

We know, we know: why drink anything else when you can drink wine? Been there, felt the struggle. So, for our vino-loving friends, we found an awesome compromise: Piña Sangria. Yes, it is as delicious as it sounds.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups pineapple juice

1 ½ bottles white wine (Moscato works great with this recipe)

1 cup coconut rum

1 ½ cup chopped pineapple

½ cup maraschino cherries

(pro tip: two cans of pre-chopped pineapples will perfectly supply the juice and the fruit here)

Directions

Combine ingredients in a large pitcher, and stir to combine. Serve with ice, garnish with fruit.

Feeling Fancy

If you’re feeling adventurous on this Tuesday afternoon (who isn’t, right?), try this fun spin on the classic pineapple and coconut concoction. Grab your favorite summertime fruits, blend them in, and enjoy this ‘Gram-worthy, triple-layer treat.

Ingredients

3 oz rum

1 ½ cup pineapple

3 tsp agave syrup

3 tbsp coconut cream

3 oz lime juice

1 cup ice

12 strawberries, chopped

2 peaches, chopped

toasted coconut shavings (garnish)

Directions

Fill blender with pineapple, agave nectar, coconut cream, lime juice, ice and 1/3 of the rum. Mix, then chill. Repeat step with strawberries, then peaches. Pour into serving glass starting with the pineapple mixture, then strawberry, then peach. Garnish with coconut shavings, you fancy little mixologist.

Happy sipping, San Antonio!

Xoxo – SA Woman

by Haylee Uptergrove