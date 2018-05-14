Marc T. Taylor, MD

SPECIALTY:

Dr. Taylor focuses his cosmetic practice on procedures of the face and neck, including facelifts, neck lifts, laser treatments, rhinoplasty, surgery of the upper and lower eyelids, and protruding ear surgery. Natural fat transfer for volume loss in the midface, marionette lines, and lips. Laser treatments for sun damage, broken blood vessels, acne scars, and wrinkles. All procedures are done in office using mild oral sedation and local anesthetic.

EXPERIENCE:

30+ years of plastic surgery experience • Past President of the Bexar County Medical Society • Past President of the Medical Executive Board of the Baptist Hospital System • Board Certified in Plastic Surgery Board Certified in Otolaryngology (Ear, nose, and throat) • Fellow of the American College of Surgeons • Member of American Society of Plastic Surgery.

BEST ADVICE TO A PROSPECTIVE CLIENT:

A simple start to achieving your goals is to consult with a board certified plastic surgeon that is knowledgeable and has experience in the procedures needed to reach your goals. I find it very rewarding to help a patient achieve their unique facial rejuvenation goals.