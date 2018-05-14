Eric S. Schaffer, MD FACS

PRINCIPALS:

Those who know Dr. Eric Schaffer refer to him as a perfectionist. “Carefully detailed planning, artistic sensibilities, and accurate and precise surgery are essential to achieve excellence in cosmetic surgery,” he says. His patients frequently state that their results go way beyond their expectations. See actual patient reviews and photos at www.eschaffer.com.

SPECIALTY:

Breast augmentation, lift, reduction. Repair botched breast implants; Body Contouring – abdominoplasty, repair botched tummy tuck. Back/buttocks, arms, and thigh lifts, liposuction; Facial Rejuvenation: face, brow, neck and eyelid lift; Non Surgical treatments include: laser hair removal, Botox, facial fillers.

EXPERIENCE:

During his training at Harvard and Yale Medical Schools, the essence of what it takes to become truly a great doctor became ingrained in Dr. Schaffer. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Schaffer has provided cosmetic plastic surgery services in San Antonio for 30 years. Combining his vast experience in cosmetic surgery, his amazing ability, discipline and motivation allow him to produce reliable, quality results in a consistent manner. This has earned him the immense respect and admiration of his patients and medical colleagues alike.

BEST ADVICE TO A PROSPECTIVE CLIENT:

Meet Dr. Schaffer for a free consultation and discount for new patients who present this article before August 1, 2018.