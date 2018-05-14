PRINCIPALS:

Dr. Constance Barone is proud to offer a safe, supportive environment and years of experience to help patients achieve their personal goals and become the best possible versions of themselves.

SPECIALTY:

Dr. Barone is proud to provide her patients with her over 30 years in the Cosmetic Surgery Industry combined with her passion for technology to ensure that each patient has best-in-class care.

EXPERIENCE:

Nationally recognized Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, dedicated mother of three, and a proud Texas business owner of an Elegante Surgery Center, she is known throughout the world as a surgeon, teacher, author, and innovator of some of the most state-of-the-art medical techniques in use today.

HONORS:

In past two years alone, she was named as Top Doctor by Texas Top Docs, put on the Best Plastic Surgeons in America list, awarded Best Doctor by San Antonio Scene in San Antonio, and America’s Top Doctor by Castle Connolly, to name a few.

BEST ADVICE TO A PROSPECTIVE CLIENT:

Dr. Barone encourages everyone to seek out an experienced Board Certified Plastic Surgeon who continues to stay up-to-date with the newest technology. “Cosmetic Surgery is an exciting field that continues to improve every year. Take advantage of it!”