Cosmetic Gynecology Center of San Antonio

SPECIALTY:

OB/GYN practice focused on female sexual health and function. I address issues related to comfort, function, and appearance. Compassionate care, accessible and responsive, great customer service. Changing women’s quality of life for the better.

EXPERIENCE:

22 years solo practice • Extensive education, surgical training, an international speaking and surgical training for physicians seeking to learn cosmetic plastic gynecology.

HONORS:

Participated in first historic sessions in cosmetic plastic gynecology in Rome, Italy in 2012 and Hunan, China in 2011 • Selected to give Ted Talk on Female Anatomy 101, San Antonio, Nov. 2017 • Asked to author educational online module for OB/GYN on the labia minora labiaplasty procedures.

BEST ADVICE TO A PROSPECTIVE CLIENT:

Always get more than one opinion. Be careful – don’t think cheaper means quality or experience.