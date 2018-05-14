Cosmetic Gynecology Center of San Antonio
Remington Oaks Medical Building
525 Oak Center Drive, Suite 220
San Antonio, Texas 78258
(210) 615-6646
Troy Robbin Hailparn, MD
Cosmetic Gynecology Center of San Antonio
SPECIALTY:
OB/GYN practice focused on female sexual health and function. I address issues related to comfort, function, and appearance. Compassionate care, accessible and responsive, great customer service. Changing women’s quality of life for the better.
EXPERIENCE:
22 years solo practice • Extensive education, surgical training, an international speaking and surgical training for physicians seeking to learn cosmetic plastic gynecology.
HONORS:
Participated in first historic sessions in cosmetic plastic gynecology in Rome, Italy in 2012 and Hunan, China in 2011 • Selected to give Ted Talk on Female Anatomy 101, San Antonio, Nov. 2017 • Asked to author educational online module for OB/GYN on the labia minora labiaplasty procedures.
BEST ADVICE TO A PROSPECTIVE CLIENT:
Always get more than one opinion. Be careful – don’t think cheaper means quality or experience.