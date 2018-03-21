Specialty:

Jana Ward is an Interior Designer who designs and completes the construction (if needed) for clients remodeling their homes, and also provides furnishings and window treatments.

Experience:

For over 20 years, Jana has created beautiful functional spaces and loves to see the look in a satisfied customers’ eyes when a project is complete.

Honors:

Clear Choice Remodeling has won over 15 Summit Awards from the Greater San Antonio Builders Association for

categories ranging from best remodel project under $25,000 to best remodel between $50,000 and $75,000; and, won “Grand Remodeler of the Year” in 2016, 2017. Jana Ward Interiors was listed #6, of the top ten designers in the greater San Antonio area by San Antonio Architects in February 2018.

Best Advice to a Prospective Customer:

Use the internet to not only see what’s “trending” but figure out what you like. Have a design idea page on Pinterest or Houzz to save time during the design process. All we need to know are likes and dislikes and a little about your lifestyle in order to create the perfect design package.