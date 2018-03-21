Interior Trade Cartel

Specialty:

Customer Service is our Number One Priority! Every member of our ITC team has been formerly educated and trained in Interior Design giving them the knowledge to handle any project. Every staff member has been extensively trained on the products we represent. The staff is always ready to find the best options for design professionals.

Experience:

21 years of offering beautiful options in fabric, wallcoverings, flooring, window coverings, furniture, accessories, lighting, and bedding available at every price point. ITC was the first multi-level showroom to the trade to offer the vast amount of product to the designers in San Antonio. We love to work within a budget to provide the designer a pleasing, functional space which reflects those who will live or work there.

Honors:

ASID Designer Choice Awards; 2014 Showroom of the Year; 2015 Most Involved in Design Community; 2016 Best Furniture and Accessories; 2016 Best Overall Showroom; 2017 Best Customer Service/Sales Team; 2017 Best Accessories and Art; 2017 Best Furniture; 2017 Best Overall Showroom: A+ Rating at BBB since 2011.

Best Advice to a Prospective Customer:

Ask yourself what you hope to achieve for the space and what is your realistic budget. Interview several designers and get recommendations. It’s important to like and communicate well with your designer. Spend a little time getting to know him or her before you commit to working together.