What do you do at UpMarket?

We sell furniture, gifts and home accessories. In addition, we are an excellent source for updating pots and containers as we have an amazing floral designer that has been in the business for 40 years.

Length of Time Open:

I have been in retail for 30 years. I had a store in Port Aransas called Coastal Closet. I sold that business three years ago and moved up to San Antonio, where I began planning for UpMarket. UpMarket has been open since May 1st, 2017.

What is it that you like best about your job?

I love getting to know new people. Many of them are remodeling their home or moving into a new one so they are transitioning to a new phase in life. I love helping clients navigate this fresh start.

Why is your business special?

We are obsessed with customer service. We want every person that walks through the door to have a great experience and be excited about every piece they purchase, large or small.

What are among your favorite social media apps?

Instagram has been very successful for us. We have been able to connect with people all over the nation. We have gained many great clients from Instagram.

What do you enjoy doing on a day off?

I have a 3-year-old son, so he keeps me very busy when I’m not at work. I spend every free moment with him.

What do you like most about San Antonio?

I love the culture. The variety of people coming from all around the world.

What community groups or not-for-profit groups do you support?

Dominion Rotary, Leon Springs Business Association.

Do you have a favorite restaurant or favorite food?

Just sampled Acu, my new neighbor at Shops at Dominion. It’s a blend of Mediterranean cuisine and currently my No. 1 favorite.

What is the best advice that you have ever received?

Treat others as you would like to be treated yourself.

Photography by Janet Rogers