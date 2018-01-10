As the number of candles on the cake grows, it’s inevitable that the challenges our skin faces will grow too. There’s plenty of “musts” for your beauty routine no matter your age, but with each passing decade there are certain strategies you can employ to feel your best at any stage in life.

30s

Now is the time to establish a solid routine of eating healthy, exercising and drinking plenty of water.

These habits will set the foundation for clear skin and a strong body, two components of a long and vibrant

life! It’s also when preventive measures are most important, like sunscreen and moisturizer.

Choose a cleanser that exfoliates to keep skin gleaming.

Products We Love:

1.) Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer

SPF 30, 2 oz., $28.00

Available at Nordstrom.

2.) Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-off Formula

3.4 oz., $22.00

Exfoliating cream that de-flakes and refines skin, clearing the way for your moisturizer.

Available at fine retailers.

40s

Like it or not, this is when fine lines and wrinkles will start to appear for most women as if by magic. Dietary changes such as garlic supplements, green tea, olive oil and salmon can go a long way to helping your body age gracefully.

This is also the time your metabolism will begin to slow significantly, so curbing caffeine/sugar intake is a must. Continue with your regimen of moisturizer and sunscreen to maintain a healthy glow.

Products We Love:

1.) Pure Love Olive Oil Cleanser

3.5 fl oz., $19.50

Available online.

2.) Michael Todd Sonic Eraser Pro

$119.00

Use the Sonic Eraser to apply your skincare products to greatly improve anti-aging results.

Available online.

50s

Skin can begin to feel dry at this stage in life, unfortunately, due to the inevitable changes menopause brings.

Begin implementing retinols and peptides into your skin care routine, if you haven’t already. Retinoids (Vitamin A) and ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) are backed by the most scientific research, so consult your

dermatologist for a product line that’s right for you.

And don’t forget about the neck! It’s essential to care for this sensitive area in your 50s, as the skin will begin to thin and turn crepey if not moisturized properly.

Products We Love:

1.) Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Eye

0.5 oz., $51.00

2.) SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

1 oz., $165.00

Available online.

60s

By the time you’ve hit your sixth decade, regular facials are non-negotiable. Bump up the hydration with a rich moisturizer that doesn’t need reapplying throughout the day.

Aging can also be noticeable by this time in the hands and feet, so investing in a cream for both is worth the extra step in your routine. With proper self-care in the prior decades, your 60’s can still be low-maintenance, but don’t be afraid to step up to noninvasive or more intense cosmetic procedures if you wish.

Products We Love:

1.) StriVectin Advanced Tightening Neck Cream,

1.7 oz., $95.00

Available online.



2.) Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40

$68.00

Available online

No matter the decade, taking care of yourself is of the utmost importance. That may look like a bevy of products on your nightstand, or it may be a hike in the Hill Country for some fresh air. Either way, it will be fabulous!

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez