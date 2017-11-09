I currently sit on the bench of County Court at Law #10. I have served as a judge for over two decades. I have also served as a visiting senior judge throughout the state of Texas. Being a judge is my profession, but my passion is my family. I am a wife, mother, daughter, and sister who happens to be a full-time judge.

Would you encourage your children to go into the same field?

I would encourage my kids to follow their own passions. Then, they have a job they love doing every day. The law has been very good to me, but every one of my children has their own interests.

What are the keys to balancing home and work life for you?

A supportive family. I realize it’s important to balance my career and my family life. Our family’s motto is “if it’s not on mom’s calendar, it’s not happening.” We live a very organized and disciplined life.

Tell us about your family.

I feel so lucky. I have a great family. First is my mother, who reared me to be a strong independent woman. My husband, Gerald Flores, loves me very much and is very supportive in everything I do. My three loving, energetic teenage kids are Gerald William, Nicholas, and Lillianna who are the joy of my life.

What do you love most about San Antonio?

San Antonio is a major city that feels like a small town. It is a city filled with a confluence of cultures. Its most endearing quality is the friendliness of its inhabitants.

What do you enjoy doing?

I love making family celebrations very special for our family. My parents used to call it “making memories with the children.” For example, I love the winter holidays, which were always a great time in our home. My husband and I have nine family birthdays during the week of Christmas — so it is still a very special time in our house. The season starts in November with the making of gingerbread houses. And, ends with the New Year celebration.

What do you enjoy about the holidays?

My favorite time during the holiday season is when the chaos is over. Sitting on the couch with my husband and gazing at the Christmas tree, focusing on a particular ornament that tells a story. Looking at the ornaments on the tree, we reminisce about our life adventures together through those cherished ornaments.

What is something that you have enjoyed as a mother?

Planning unique celebrations for my children, including bug parties, rocket parties, around the world parties, splatter paint parties, volcano parties, Einstein parties and many, many more. The wildest party theme we ever had has got to be the Madagascar hissing cockroach races we held inside the house.

What is one thing you do that you never imagined yourself doing?

I have become a jock mom attending cross country meets, track and field events, basketball and volleyball games. I had no interest in any of those sports before I became a mom. I enjoy being their No. 1 cheerleader. My sons, Nicholas and Gerald, say, “Mom, people in the next two counties can hear you!”

What advice will you give to your children?

Believe in yourself and follow your dreams, and remember your family is your rock.