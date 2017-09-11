If past seasons have drawn fashion lovers toward minimal and “normcore,” that slightly ridiculous trend of wearing clothes that look “normal,” this fall is all about luxe. Over-the-top details, rich textures and gilded fabrics strutted down the runways, much to every fashionista’s delight. It doesn’t matter where you’re heading, you can and should look like a million bucks.

Boot Bling

The YSL glitter boots were the shot heard around the world for the fall shows, and the message is clear: Sparkle is sexy. The feet are the perfect place to incorporate the trend without going too far. Add a little shimmer to your step with these Gucci booties if you’re not yet on the wait list for the $10,000 YSL versions.

Visions of Velvet

Is there a more luxurious fabric than velvet? Choose a metallic hue like this midi skirt from Chelsea28, and dress it up or down for evening or daytime. The options are endless — a casual graphic tee, formal structured blazer or anything in between.

No Belt Wide Enough

Where a few years ago we saw the rise of the skinny belt, the pendulum has now shifted toward waist-cinching wide belts that elevate a standard outfit to high society status. This Salvatore Ferragamo option from Saks Fifth Avenue cuts down on the bulk with lace cutouts, but maintains the opulence with gold finishes.

Statement Sleeves

This is the trend we just can’t shake: Off-the-shoulder, ruched ruffles, anything to add a little bit of spice to an ordinary top is fair game this fall. The wrap style of this Gianni Bini blouse is flattering on any body type, and the gingham pattern plays up the tiered sleeves. Pair with black denim cigarette pants and wedge heels for a Spanish flair.

You’ll notice color is noticeably absent in this spread, but that’s not to say it’s off-limits as the temperatures cool. Find dark florals, royal hues and berry tones still prominent on the store shelves, and discover what speaks to you. It’s all fair game, and it’s all fabulous.

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez