There is something about summer that brings out the best in a San Antonio woman’s beauty. She is the essence of vibrancy and energy, floating between social engagements and relaxing moments, languishing in the sun.

We asked eight of our favorite South Texas style mavens to share their best time-tested tips and products to add to your beauty routine as the temperatures rise.

Marnie Goldberg,

msgoldgirl.com

“In the summer I like to pare down my beauty routine, so multi-tasking products are a definite must-have. My go-to product for the summer is the It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream. It moisturizes my skin, has SPF 50 to protect against the strong Texas sun and gives beautiful, luminous coverage. It’s a moisturizer, sunscreen and foundation in one product, and it lasts all day.”

Angelina Mata,

Mata Atelier

“Summer is my favorite time of the year. The warmth of the sun is comforting to me, and I use less product in the summer months because my skin is not as dry. My favorite all-in-one product is organic coconut oil, perfect for my hair, face and body. I even use it in my coffee. Easy summer living!”

Xitlalt Herrera-Salazer,

Regional Director,

Fashion Group International,

San Antonio Chapter

“I love the summer months when the days are longer and you can relish in the warm rays filled with vitamin D. I change my beauty routine to my favorite Peau Vierge Anti-Aging Complexe by Le Metier. I love the look of the chic chrome bottle on my vanity but love the magic inside this tinted treatment even more. I substitute it for my foundation and love all of the benefits, as it provides sheer, natural-looking coverage that instantly perfects and feels like a second skin. When I use it, my skin feels smooth, tightened and ready to bask in the fun of summer.”

Burgundy Woods,

Style Lush TV

“I work so much, and summertime begins preparations for the Fall San Antonio Fashion Awards. Sleep is constantly interrupted. I get more dehydrated than usual, and hours in front of a computer cause my eyes to suffer tremendously. My summer beauty must-have is Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Triangle of Light Eye Masks. I leave these on under my eyes for 10 minutes, and immediately my bags are reduced, brightened and moisturized. It’s like a much-needed nap in a bag. I can’t live without them.”

Alicia Guevara,

The Oxygen Room and Beauty Bar

“Kiehl’s makes some of my favorite beauty products, but if I had to pick one thing to recommend, it would be their new lip balms. They have SPF 25 on the lips mixed with my favorite flavors and flower, the peony. I also love Berry when I am on the beach; it looks amazing with a tan.”

Kristen V. Bush

Boge Boutique

“Shout out to Clinique for creating the perfect concoction for your lips! It is soft and moisturizing like ChapStick®, check. It doesn’t melt in the summer sun, check. And my favorite part: It goes on rather sheer but immediately draws the unique, natural tones from your lips, so each person’s kisser looks like their own kind of sunshine! CHECK!”

Carroll Dorsey Walker,

Jewelry Designer

“Summer has always been my favorite season, and I’m a sun baby, which is not a good thing with my fair skin. Sunscreen is a must, but I love tan legs. My favorite ‘go-to’ item is Jergens BB Body Perfecting Cream to even out and slightly darken my overall skin tone. It creates an instant glow for that smooth and sexy look!”

Andrea Rodriguez,

Chalet Cosmetics

“Sun Shower is one product I will be using every single day this summer. This natural toner is the fastest, easiest way to keep my skin feeling fresh, and I can’t get enough of the tropical Coconut Lime scent. I just pour it on a cotton pad and swipe across my face to remove dirt and oil and gently exfoliate for a brighter complexion.”

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez