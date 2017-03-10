What do you do? Everything that one has to do to run a business.

Length of time at this job: Ten months.

What is it that you like best about your job? My customers.

Education/Major: Associate degree in computer accounting.

What career path led you to where you are today? I have had several businesses in the Rio Grande Valley, and when I recently moved to San Antonio, I decided it was time for my greatest store.

When did you know that you were in the right place in your career? When my customers would tell me, “I love your store and style!”

Would you encourage your children to go into the same field? No.

Who were your mentors? Jean Hamer and Jean Landers.

What did you want to be when you were growing up? A flight attendant.

What is your favorite relaxation strategy? I love to paint and do all kinds of crafts.

What is your favorite thing to do in San Antonio? Go downtown and feel like a tourist. I love my city so much!

How would you describe your personal style? Eclectic.

How would you describe your leadership style? Simple.

What is your favorite vacation? I love Northern California, especially Sonoma County.

What do you like to do in your spare time? I love to make jewelry, work in my yard, scrapbook, do photography and explore new places to eat.

What’s the best movie you have seen in the last year and why? Just saw Hidden Figures and loved it. I loved the set, the costumes, the time period and, of course, the message.

What is you all-time favorite movie? Funny Girl.

What is your favorite cell phone app? Any app that has to do with editing/enhancing photos.

What type of music do you like? I love Motown, jazz, samba, guitar and salsa.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life personally and professionally?

Personally, my children have influenced me the most. I always have wanted them to be proud of the work that I do. Professionally, Jean Hamer taught me so very much about retail. She allowed me to learn from her on a daily basis and gave me the opportunity to grow.

What community groups or not-for-profit groups are you involved with as a volunteer? I belong to my neighborhood garden club.

What are your goals? To make my children, family and friends proud.

What is the best advice that you have ever received? Don’t ever give your sources away.

People would be surprised to know that: I am afraid of the dark!